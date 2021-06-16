Proud Souls Barbecue Class – Now through August 31st

Who: Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions

What: Proud Souls Barbeque class

When: May 17th to August 31st – Schedule a class online at https://www.proudsoulsbbq.com/qu-classes

You might think barbecue is about grilling outside. And, yeah, it is…But it’s also about something more, at least to the guys behind Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions.



Join a Proud Souls Barbeque class, in person or virtual, from the basics of Ribs 101, how to use your smoker, or to more advanced classes that give you the secrets to succeed with every meal!



If you have a work, personal event, or party they’d love to host! Reserve your class spots at https://www.proudsoulsbbq.com/qu-classes.



A typical class runs approximately 2.5 hours and a full BBQ dinner will be served both during and after the class. Come prepared to have fun, ask questions, and share some laughs! Space for each class is limited and the cost varies depending on the class. Let’s fire up those grills and get to cookin’!