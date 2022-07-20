Who: FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 and Packz 4 Kidz

What: Packz 4 Kidz Donation Drive

When: July 21st – All Day

Help children in need go back to school with the supplies they need to succeed by donating during our Packz 4 Kidz Fundraiser, happening July 21st.

Founded by a former educator with Denver Public Schools, Packz 4 Kidz serves any child in need of new school supplies. To help reach their goal of providing 6,500 backpacks statewide, FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 is hosting a fundraiser on July 21st. Phone bank will be open from 6a-12p, but donations will be taken all day by scanning the QR code above or by visiting their website at https://kenziscauses.org/packz-4-kidz-denver/. $40 will give a child in need a new backpack and school supplies.

Backpacks will be handed out at the annual Packz 4 Kidz Denver event on August 13th at the Denver Coliseum. Help us help children in need and donate today!