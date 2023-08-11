8/12/23 9am-1pm or when backpacks run out.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205

Packz 4 Kids Denver provides children in need new backpacks full of school supplies to ensure they start the first day of school with the confidence and supplies they need to be successful.

Each child will be able to pick out a new backpack full of school supplies and they will also receive a new toothbrush and toothpaste kit. Water bottles and lunch boxes will be given out on a first come, first served basis as we cannot guarantee one for every child.

This event is in person and children are recommended to attend to pick out their own backpacks.

