Packz 4 Kidz – donate now!

Who: Kenzi’s Causes

What: Packz 4 Kids

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to continue our support for the Packz 4 Kidz campaign. If able, donate to a worthy cause to ensure every child in our community has a chance to succeed in school.

Tune in to FOX31 and Channel 2 from 6a – Noon on Wednesday, July 30th for the Packz 4 Kidz phone bank!

Now more than ever, being prepared and confident for the first day of school is crucial to a child’s success in the classroom. However, there are many children in our communities who lack the necessary supplies to get them started. Thankfully our partners at Kenzi’s Causes make it their mission to make sure all children have access to these supplies through their Packz 4 Kidz campaign.

All donations to Packz 4 Kidz go directly toward the purchase and distribution of backpacks filled with supplies to those children who need it most. With a goal of over 2,000 backpacks for this school year, Packs 4 Kidz appreciates any and all donations of any amount.

To donate, click here.