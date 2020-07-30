Packs 4 Kidz Distribution Day – 8/8

What: Packz 4 Kidz Distribution Day

When: August 8th, event begins at 9a and goes until all supplies are given out

Where: The Potter’s House Church of Denver

Thanks ot the generosity of FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers, thousands of children will be prepared for their first day of school at no cost via the Packz 4 Kidz campaign.

Families needing assistance will be served on a first come, first served basis. Children need to attend to select their backpack or a birth certificate must be provided for children who are not attending. Parents must bring a picture ID along with the birth certificates of each child. The ID can be a driver’s license, passport, ID card, etc but it MUST have the parents first and last name and photo on it. An anonymous survey is required for entrance into the giveaway so we can get funding.

Children in early childhood education through 12th grade will be served. Each child will be able to pick out a new backpack full of school supplies and they will also receive a new toothbrush and toothpaste kit. Waterbottles and lunch boxes will also be given out on a first come, first served basis.

To learn more, click here.