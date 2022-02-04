National Kidney Foundation’s 39th Annual Great Chefs of the West – March 10th

Who: National Kidney Foundation’s Great Chefs of the West

When: March 10th

Where: Reelworks, 1399 35th Street, Denver, CO 80205

The 2022 Great Chefs of the West is the foodie event of the year, bringing together the top chefs of Denver all competing to win best dish-voted on by you! With an all-star gathering of food and drinks, live music, and exciting auctions, it’s impossible to duplicate this amazing experience. To top it off­, it’s all for a worthy cause!

The event will be held on Thursday, March 10th at ReelWorks (formerly Exdo Event Center). UCHealth is the presenting sponsor.

The NKF is an invaluable resource for the local community in all aspects of kidney care and this event supports their efforts to help those dealing with kidney disease in Colorado.

Too learn more and to purchase tickets please visit www.kidney.org/greatchefswest. Feel free to contact Danielle Otsuka at Danielle.otsuka@kidney.org or call 720-748-9991 ext. 451.