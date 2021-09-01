National Kidney Foundation 2021 Denver Kidney Walk – October 3rd

Who: FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and the National Kidney Foundation

What: 2021 Denver Kidney Walk

When: October 3rd at 10:00 AM

Where: Wherever you want! However you want!

FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and the National Kidney Foundation invite you to LaceUp and walk your way in the 2021 Denver Kidney Walk!

This virtual event is Sunday, October 3rd at 10:00 AM. Join from the comfort of your home, neighborhood, or local park and together, we’ll LaceUp to change lives.

Register today to start fundraising, personalize your kidney walk page, and even download the Kidney Walk App!

For more information and to get started, please visit https://www.kidneywalk.org/denver.