Who: The Right Step, Inc.

What: National I Love Horses Day Open House

When: July 15th from 3PM to 5PM

Where: 5200 W. Coal Mine Ave., Littleton, CO 80123

Learn about the great work being done at The Right Step and celebrate all things horses at their National I Love Horses Day open house, happening Friday, July 15th!

The Right Step has been providing therapeutic, equine-based services to children and adults with physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and learning disabilities since 2008. At the open house, find out how they care for their horses, view a client lesson, have a chat with their current team of volunteers, and maybe make a new horse friend in the process! There will be a horsey kissing booth, ice cream, door prizes, barn tours, as well as a live demonstration.

To learn more about The Right Step and the services they offer, please visit https://www.therightstepinc.org/.