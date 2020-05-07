Mortgage company on wheels provides safe alternative for clients during COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — They call it the “mobile mortgage office.”

This mortgage company on wheels, created by Silver Leaf Mortgage, is providing a safe alternative for clients during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We knew we needed a safe alternative for our clients and it just came to us one day,” said Matt Witt of Silver Leaf Mortgage.

The COVID-19 proof concept is simple. If you don’t want to go into the office – no problem!

The office will come to you, or wherever else you choose.

“We’ve got high speed Internet, printers, fax, copiers, everything,” said Witt.

They started out with a forty foot motor home, gutted it and created a mortgage company on wheels.

“We can’t go into the client’s home anymore because that’s just dangerous. So, we have created a space where they can come out and come into a safe environment,” said Witt.

Before you step in, it will get disinfected by Protech, a biohazard remediation company.

The motor home gets cleaned before a client comes in, and after they leave.

“Everything can be done in the motor home,” said Witt.