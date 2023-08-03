August 7th at The Moffat County Fairgrounds – 750 East 4th Street, Craig Co, 81625

Colorado Farm Bureau is excited to announce that they will be attending the 105th Moffat County Fair, a cherished tradition in the heart of Colorado! As the County Fair hosts put it, this event is all about celebrating wholesome family entertainment and showcasing the exceptional talents and hard work of the local youth and community members.

At Colorado Farm Bureau, we deeply value the importance of community engagement and supporting the endeavors of the next generation. The Moffat County Fair perfectly aligns with our mission to foster a vibrant and thriving community, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of this momentous occasion.

Throughout the week-long festivities, attendees can look forward to a plethora of activities and events that cater to every member of the family. From exhilarating competitions to agricultural displays, the Moffat County Fair promises a delightful experience for everyone.

The fair’s diverse lineup of entertainment, thrilling rides, and an array of project entries will undoubtedly leave lasting memories for everyone.

While you enjoy the festivities, take a moment to connect with Leah to discover how Farm Bureau Insurance can provide the protection you need for every aspect of your life. From life insurance that secures your loved ones’ future to home and auto insurance protecting your property and belongings and providing peace of mind on your journeys.

Mark your calendars for this incredible event, and let’s come together to make the 105th Moffat County Fair a resounding success! We can’t wait to see you there!

For additional information about the Moffat County Fair, including event details and the full schedule of activities, visit their official website by clicking here.

To learn more about Farm Bureau Insurance and how our personalized insurance solutions can benefit you, visit our website here. Leah from the Farm Bureau Insurance team is eager to serve you, ensuring that you can enjoy the fair with peace of mind and a sense of security for your future.