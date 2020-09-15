Memorial Day Tribute Virtual Run & Ruck – 9/28 – 10/11

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Memorial Day Tribute Virtual Run & Ruck

When: 9/28 – 10/11

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is proud to support our friends at the Colorado Veteran Project as they adapt and improvise to present the Memorial Day Tribute VIRTUAL Run & Ruck. Join thousands as they virtually pay tribute in the spirit of the Memorial Day event that was canceled earlier this year.

In true Colorado Veterans Project fashion, they have adjusted to the times to ensure those we have lost are remembered through the Memorial Day Tribute Virtual Run & Ruck. Register today and choose your own route and complete it on your own time while staying safe and distanced. All proceeds from registrations and donation will go directly toward the Colorado Veterans project’s mission to help our Colorado veterans facing hardships.

For more information and to register, click here.