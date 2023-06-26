The Meeker Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade is a highly anticipated event that celebrates America’s independence in style. This year’s parade promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of floats, marching bands, and other exciting attractions.

One of the sponsors of this year’s parade is Farm Bureau Insurance, a leading provider of insurance products and services for farmers and rural communities. As a company that is deeply committed to supporting the agricultural industry, Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to be a part of the Meeker Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade and to help celebrate the traditions and values that have made America great.

In addition to the parade, Meeker also hosts a five-day event that includes concerts, rodeos, vendor fairs, pancake breakfasts, and reenactments of the Meeker pageant and bank robbery. It’s sure to be a fun-filled week for the whole family!

Join us at 10 am on Main Street, and for more information about the Meeker Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade and other events