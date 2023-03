Mesa County Farm Bureau insurance agents will be out supporting the Mesa County Cattleman’s Association Meat-In-Day in Grand Junction Colorado. Free hamburger feed and barbecue samples along with amazing local food trucks and producers. Bring the whole family for a day full of fun, live cooking and meat!

March 18th 2023 – 11:00am- 3:00pm

Mesa County Fairgrounds CW Construction -2785 U.S. 50, Grand Junction, Colorado 81503

Click here to visit their Facebook.