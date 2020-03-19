Meals on Wheels working to service seniors to keep them safe – how you can help

Alert
Meals on Wheels is a crucial part of many seniors lives, especially during this time as we work to protect our vulnerable population. As they continue to work and service a rising number of seniors, the costs and efforts needed to protect seniors from COVID-19 require additional funds and that is why they as asking for help from the public.

Donations to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund will go directly to helping Meals on Wheels keep up with the demand while keeping our seniors safe at home. Click here to learn more and to donate.

