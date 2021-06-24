Marijuana license applications now open in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is now taking Marijuana related license applications for the first time in years.
These applications are part of the biggest marijuana rules and regulations overhaul since it was first legalized in Denver by Mayor Hancock.
The City of Denver is preparing to accept applications for the following licenses:
- Medical Marijuana Products Manufacturer
- Medical Marijuana Testing Facility
- Medical Marijuana Transporter
- Medical Marijuana Off-Premises Storage Facility
- Medical Marijuana Delivery Permit
- Marijuana Research and Development
- Retail Marijuana Store
- Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility
- Retail Marijuana Products Manufacturer
- Retail Marijuana Testing Facility
- Retail Marijuana Transporter
- Retail Marijuana Off-Premises Storage Facility
- Retail Marijuana Delivery Permit
- Change of Location
- Modification of Premises
- Change of Ownership
- License Renewal
There is no cap on the number of licenses one can apply for, nor is there a deadline to turn in applications.
The City of Denver is planning on accepting applications for marijuana hospitality — places to legally consume marijuana outside of residents’ homes — in November 2021.