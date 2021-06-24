Marijuana license applications now open in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is now taking Marijuana related license applications for the first time in years.

These applications are part of the biggest marijuana rules and regulations overhaul since it was first legalized in Denver by Mayor Hancock.

The City of Denver is preparing to accept applications for the following licenses:

Medical Marijuana Products Manufacturer

Medical Marijuana Testing Facility

Medical Marijuana Transporter

Medical Marijuana Off-Premises Storage Facility

Medical Marijuana Delivery Permit

Marijuana Research and Development

Retail Marijuana Store

Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility

Retail Marijuana Products Manufacturer

Retail Marijuana Testing Facility

Retail Marijuana Transporter

Retail Marijuana Off-Premises Storage Facility

Retail Marijuana Delivery Permit

Change of Location

Modification of Premises

Change of Ownership

License Renewal

There is no cap on the number of licenses one can apply for, nor is there a deadline to turn in applications.

The City of Denver is planning on accepting applications for marijuana hospitality — places to legally consume marijuana outside of residents’ homes — in November 2021.