Alert
School closures in Colorado extended to April 30 due to coronavirus

Make-A-Wish Colorado turning to social media to help deliver messages of hope

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Bone marrow transplant recipient Gabriel Smith, left, meets his bone marrow donor Dennis Gutt at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois, as part of Gabriel’s Make-A-Wish request.

Make-A-Wish Colorado grants about 300 wishes each year, bringing joy, strength and hope to children battling critical illnesses. However, due to coronavirus all these wishes have been put on hold leaving children across the state waiting for their wish to come true.

That is why Make-A-Wish is turning to Coloradans for help via social media with their #wishesarewaiting campaign. Participating is easy, simply take a selfie, write a note or record a message of hope. Then post your message to any social media platform with the #wishesarewaiting and tag @wishcolorado. From there, hundreds of children in Colorado will be able to see your messages of hope and use it to stay encouraged in these times.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories