Make-A-Wish Colorado turning to social media to help deliver messages of hope

Make-A-Wish Colorado grants about 300 wishes each year, bringing joy, strength and hope to children battling critical illnesses. However, due to coronavirus all these wishes have been put on hold leaving children across the state waiting for their wish to come true.

That is why Make-A-Wish is turning to Coloradans for help via social media with their #wishesarewaiting campaign. Participating is easy, simply take a selfie, write a note or record a message of hope. Then post your message to any social media platform with the #wishesarewaiting and tag @wishcolorado. From there, hundreds of children in Colorado will be able to see your messages of hope and use it to stay encouraged in these times.