Longmont sticker company thrives because of COVID-19

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) – A multimillion-dollar sticker manufacturer almost closed due to the pandemic. Now, because of the demand for COVID-related product labels, the business is thriving.

Who’s kidding who? There is just something fun about stickers. Little did the inventor of the sticker, R. Stanton Avery, know at the time that his invention would be used just about everywhere.

Beth Smith would know. She’s the chief operating officer at Sticker Giant in Longmont. Founded by John Fischer 20 years ago, they make over 100 million stickers and labels every year.

“He saw an opportunity in the market around bumper stickers and he put it out there,” said Smith. “He built a website. He didn’t have any product. That’s what entrepreneurs do.”

From bananas to beer, it appears the sticker is here to stay, until perhaps, COVID-19 came to town.

“We were like other businesses early in COVID-19 where our business took a turn-down. It was frightening,” said Smith.

Like many other businesses, Sticker Giant took a financial hit during the pandemic and was in danger of closing. But it was because of the pandemic that turned things around and is keeping the sticker seller in the black.

“The demand for our product helped us come out of that,” said Smith. “We are doing hand sanitizers. We are doing six-feet safe distance we are doing practical things around COVID-19.”

The sticker business went down, the label business went up. Now, according to Smith, Sticker Giant is doing really well.

That would be a great bumper sticker.