Get ready for a winter season in the heart of Boulder filled with twinkling lights, snowmen, polar bears and more!

Boulder, CO [November 3, 2023] – The holiday season kicks off in downtown Boulder starting November 19 when Santa Switches on The Holidays with the illumination of the districts’ holiday lights. The evening includes a performance by the Boulder Ballet, Boulder Chorale and appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus and downtown’s beloved Freezie the Snowman.

Switch on the Holidays is a free annual event that celebrates the incredible display of 400,000 LED lights along the Pearl Street Mall, Boulder County Courthouse and throughout the Civic Area / Central Park.

The winter season is filled with free activities and events through the new year:

Snow Much Fun Virtual (AR) Experiences (November 19 – January 31) – Explore downtown Boulder through a self-guided augmented reality (AR) tour of the district. Scan QR codes on each block of the Pearl Street Mall as well as the East End and West End and throughout the Civic Area near the library to access fun filters via Instagram. Follow along on this winter wonderland trail and meet polar bears, penguins, dancing gingerbread cookies, and orca and more as you tour the district!

Find Freezie (November 19 – December 9) – Head downtown to participating businesses to Find Freezie for a chance to win $25 or $50 gift cards! Plush Freezies are hidden in stores, once found, people can scan his accompanying QR code and fill out a short form to be entered to win in weekly drawings! No phone? No problem! The Visitor Information Center (1303 Pearl St.) will have an enter-to-win box for those seeking a non-digital option.

Small Business Saturday [Weekend] (November 24- 26) – Downtown Boulder loves its locals where 80% of the restaurants and shops are locally owned and operated! That’s a big reason to shop small! This Small Business Saturday (Weekend) and all winter long, show your support for small business owners who serve as the backbone of the community. Find the perfect gift while spreading holiday cheer!

St. Nick on the Bricks (Friday, November 24 and Saturdays from November 25 – December 23) – Santa and Mrs. Claus invite kids of all ages to visit and take pictures during St. Nick on the Bricks from 11 am – 2 pm. Cameras are highly encouraged and selfies are welcome! Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus are FREE.

Lights of December Parade (December 2 | 6 pm) – This local, hometown parade features floats created and decorated by local businesses, churches, schools, community groups and nonprofits. Lights of December Parade starts at 15th & Walnut streets, heads west to Broadway, north on Broadway (with a reviewing stand at Broadway & Pearl), turns east on Spruce and finishes at 15th & Spruce.

Freezie Fest (December 9 | 11 am – 3 pm) – A celebration of snowmen and the holiday season! Head to Freezie Fest on the Pearl Street Mall for free Reindeer Games (kids crafts and activities), free train rides on the Snowflake Express, free visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus and special appearances by Freezie the Snowman throughout the event.

Information about all winter happenings can be found online at DowntownBoulderHolidays.com. The public is encouraged to park in one of the City of Boulder’s Parking Garages (every Saturday and Sunday year round, City of Boulder parking garages are free of charge). Information about downtown parking can be found online at BoulderParking.com.

Light Up the Holidays is produced by Downtown Boulder Community Initiatives (DBCI). It is presented by Corwin Toyota Boulder and Google. The event is sponsored by Quantum Fiber, City of Boulder, Daily Camera and Xcel Energy.

###

For more information:

General public: 303-449-3774 | events@downtownboulder.org

Press: Terri Takata-Smith, VP of Marketing and Communications

303-449-3774 (office)| terri@downtownboulder.org

About Downtown Boulder Community Initiatives

Downtown Boulder Community Initiatives (DBCI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created in 2017. The organization’s mission is to engage visitors and locals alike through arts, culture, innovation and inclusive, community-driven experiences in downtown Boulder. DBCI, along with the Downtown Boulder Business Improvement District, falls under the umbrella of the parent organization, the Downtown Boulder Partnership.