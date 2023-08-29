September 4th at 8:00 am MST

Aurora South: 3575 S Chambers Rd. Aurora, CO 80014

Commerce City: 6091 Dexter St. Commerce City, CO 80022

Denver South: 2731 W Evans Ave. Denver, CO 80219

Wheat Ridge: 3815 Wadsworth Blvd. Wheatridge, CO 80033

Free Dental Treatment Options available! Patients will be able to select one FREE dental treatment. We will also be providing free orthodontics consultations, and one lucky winner will receive FREE braces at each participating location!



-Dental Cleaning:

Maintain your oral health and remove hardened tartar (calculus), plaque, and stains from your teeth.

-Filling:

Treat dental decay or cavities using a composite material that will create a natural appearance on your teeth.

-Simple Extraction:

Remove a tooth that does not require oral surgery to treat dental decay and infection or prepare for braces.

-Exam & X-Rays:

Evaluate your oral health with a detailed view of anything that could be wrong and not visible to the eye.