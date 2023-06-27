Join Metro Brokers, Wholly Kicks, FOX31 & Channel 2 now – July 31st, to collect new pairs of sneaker-style shoes and socks for those who need them most. All adult and kids’ sizes are welcome. Visit any participating Metro Brokers locations below or Pindustry in Greenwood Village to drop-off donations. You can also scan the QR code and donate online. Gift some kicks at a location near you and help change lives. Drop off locations are open during their regular business hours.

Pindustry- 7939 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Participating Metro Brokers Locations:

Metro Brokers +5 Inc Office- 5610 Ward Road #300, Arvada, CO 80002

Arvada Office – 7828 Vance Drive #201, Arvada, CO 80003

Axiom Professionals Office – 11990 Grant Street #550, Northglenn, CO 80233

Professionals Office – 4891 Independence Street #210, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Broomfield Office – 13606 Xavier Lane #E, Broomfield, CO 80023

Metro Brokers Elite Office – 8480 East Orchard Road #1100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Cherry Creek Office – 201 Steele Street #201, Denver, CO 80206

Inverness Office – 9200 East Mineral Avenue #100, Centennial, CO 80112

Metro Brokers Corporate Office – 4 Inverness Court East #200, Englewood, CO 80112

Littleton South Metro Office – 7851 South Elati Street #101, Littleton, CO 80120

Downtown North Office – 412 East Cache La Poudre Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Downtown Office – 106 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903