Friday June 30th from 4-6PM

Pindustry – 7939 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Join Metro Brokers, Wholly Kicks, FOX31 & Channel 2 for a Kick-off Party to collect new pairs of sneaker-style shoes and socks for those who need them most! Drive by or stop in to drop off or scan the code below to donate online. Visit Pindustry’s world famous Sky Deck and receive a $5 play card to Pindustry!