Get ready to light up the holiday season in the most enchanting way at the Parade of Lights 2024, presented by the Bank of Colorado! This annual spectacle is a cherished tradition, and it’s not just a parade; it’s a magical journey through the heart of Grand Junction. As more than 100 beautifully lighted entries gracefully make their way along Main Street, you’ll be transported to a winter wonderland filled with holiday spirit.

And guess what? Vanessa, your dedicated representative from Farm Bureau, will be right in the heart of the festivities. Look for the Farm Bureau truck adorned with lights and a festive DJ, spreading cheer and holiday tunes. Vanessa will also be passing out candy from the truck, making your parade experience even sweeter.

But the magic doesn’t stop with the parade. Be sure to wander the charming streets of our Downtown area, where the shop windows of our wonderful businesses are adorned with festive displays that will truly immerse you in the holiday season.

Vanessa is excited to be part of this festive celebration and hopes to make your holiday season even brighter. While you enjoy the splendid lighted parade and the beauty of Downtown Grand Junction, keep an eye out for the Farm Bureau truck for a chance to meet Vanessa in person and see how she can help you protect what matters most to you with coverage tailored to your unique needs. She can provide valuable insights into insurance solutions that will bring you peace of mind to your holidays. Whether it’s safeguarding your family’s future, ensuring your home is secure, or protecting your cherished assets, Vanessa can provide expert guidance tailored to your unique needs.

For more information click here!