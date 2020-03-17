Joy’s Kitchen prepping to help those in need in wake of closures and restrictions

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — In times of crisis, we often see the best in people. With so many people in need right now, food pantries are bracing for a spike in demand. Some food pantries have had to close because of these new restrictions, but Joy’s Kitchen in Lakewood is staying open and trying to bring joy to people who need it the most.

Joy’s Kitchen is a nonprofit that was started eight years ago.

“We’re focused on recovering food that is viable and nutrient-full for low-income houses and vulnerable population,” Kathy Stanley said.

They serve about 1,000 families every month. Currently, they are making some adjustments.

“We’ve had to shut down our mobile locations we’re a mobile food bank. we can target hard-to-reach areas with the food,” Stanley said.

They are also seeing their supply from grocery stores shrink as people stock up at home.

“One of our focuses is saving as much food from the trash as possible and educating people about food waste. So on one hand we’re really glad we’re not seeing as much waste. On the other hand, we’re seeing this vulnerable population just fall through the cracks,” Stanley said.

But they are committed to serving vulnerable and at-risk families from the Westwood Community Church basement in Lakewood.

Volunteers like Samantha Ott have a deeper appreciation for the people they are helping. She just lost her nanny job and her job as a server at a local restaurant. But she is still giving back.

She said, “It’s easy to extend my sympathies and understand where everyone is coming from. It’s a whole family effort. It’s easy to do so when you make it that way.”

Stanley said, “There;s a lot of love packed in these boxes.”

They say every $10 brings groceries to a family of four for a week. Stanley said they would truly appreciate any help, canned food or cash donations. More information can be found on their website.