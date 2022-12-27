International Sportsmen’s Expo

Thursday, January 12th – Sunday, January 15th

Colorado Convention Center – Halls B & C, 700 14th St., Denver CO 80202

Colorado’s largest indoor event for outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels and ages returns. This four-day event is the best destination for newcomers to discover all the state offers!

Now in Halls B & C at the Colorado Convention Center, no other event spotlights as many destinations and products for fishing, hunting, camping, off-roading, and watersports. For the entire family, for experts and first timers, for those seeking adventure in their backyard or around the world, the Expo is the perfect first stop for discovering your life outdoors!

Adult ticket: $16.00. Youth 15 and under enter for free. Active military with military id enters for free.

For more information or to get tickets visit https://www.sportsexpos.com/attend/denver/?utm_source=kdvr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=2023_expo