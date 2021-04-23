Honor the Fallen Walk, Run, & Workout – 5/9 to 5/15

Who: The Denver Police Foundation

What: Honor the Fallen Run/Walk/Workout

When: Sunday, May 9th to Saturday, May 15th, 2021

Where: You can participate at any location, but we encourage you to visit one of the 34 Memorial Markers around Denver. Click here for locations of the Memorial Markers.

In honor of Police Week, FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are teaming up with the Denver Police Foundation to bring the Honor the Fallen Run, Walk, and Workout into the community.

The 2021 Denver Police Foundation’s Honor the Fallen Run/Walk/Workout aims to honor the seventy-two Denver Police Officers lost in the line of duty during Denver’s 160-year history. You can complete your 5k Run/Walk, 1 Mile Walk, or Workout at any location and at any pace during Police Week Sunday, May 9th through Saturday, May 15th, 2021.

When planning your Run/Walk route, we encourage you to visit one of the 34 Memorial Markers or stop by the memorial at Denver Police Headquarters at 1331 Cherokee Street, Denver 80204. While there, honor the fallen with a moment of silence for 72 seconds, then take a picture and share on your social media with the hashtag #DenverPoliceFoundation.

Tax-deductible registration is $40 and all registered participants will receive an Honor the Fallen shirt.

Registration closes Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Race packets are available for pick-up on Wednesday, May 5th and Thursday, May 6th from 12:00pm – 6:00pm at DPD Headquarters, 1331 Cherokee Street, Denver 80204.

The Honor the Fallen Run/Walk/Workout is a fundraiser for the Denver Police Foundation and an opportunity for our community to show their respect and appreciation to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. 100% of the proceeds of this year’s Honor Event will allow the Denver Police Foundation to continue providing aid to the Denver Police Department while enhancing public safety in Denver.

To register, donate, or for more information about the Denver Police Foundation, click here.