Heart Fest – 6/6

Who: American Heart Association

What: Heart Fest

When: Saturday, June 6th – check-in at 7:30a, begins at 8a

Where: Empower Field (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is proud to again support the American Heart Association as they continue their fight against heart disease by putting on the Heart Fest. Join thousands of others as they migrate to Empower Field with one common goal: defeating heart disease.

By participating in the Heart Fest, you’re joining a million Heart Fest heroes from across the nation raising funds for lifesaving science. Science that can teach us all how to live longer and be healthy for good.

For more information and to register, click here.