HealthONE offering hotline for those who have questions on insurance coverage

DENVER (KDVR) — HealthONE said on Friday that they are now offering an insurance hotline for those who have questions on insurance coverage.

Those looking for help or assistance can call (833)-867-8771 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

HealthONE says hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios including:

Continuing your employer’s existing plan if you have recently lost your job (COBRA and other options)

Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program

Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance

Medicaid: Government healthcare for those that meet certain criteria

State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a changing life event

HealthONE says they are providing this service to help individuals get information they may need to help manage their health needs.

There is no cost for this service.