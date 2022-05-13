Who: Healing Warriors Program

What: 5K Run Run/Walk

When: Sunday, May 22nd from 10am to 3pm

Where: Spring Canyon Park, 3156 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Let your colors run and have fun with the Healing Warriors Program 5K Fun Run to help support veteran families!

The Healing Warriors 5K Run Run/Walk is a family (and pet!) friendly event, held this year at the beautiful Spring Canyon Park in Fort Collins. This professionally timed event is perfect for both the serious runner, the casual jogger, and everyone in between looking to help support veterans and their families. Proceeds from the race will benefit The Healing Warriors Program: Suicide Prevention through free, integrative non-narcotic treatments for PTSD, TBI, Interpersonal Trauma, Sleep Disorders and Chronic Pain for veterans across all branches of service.

Each registered participant will receive a quality race shirt, American flag and goodie bag. The FIRST 100 registrants will receive a bonus backpack!

For pricing information and to register for the run, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/FortCollins/HealingWarriors5KFunRun