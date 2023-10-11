Mark Your Calendars for a Night of Fright!

When: Every Friday & Saturday, starting October 6th through October 28th, and a special opening on Halloween, October 31st!

Time: 6:30pm – 11:30pm

Where: 6530 Brighton Blvd , Commerce City, CO, United States, Colorado

Embark on a Spooktacular Adventure!

Prepare yourself for a heart-pounding, spine-tingling, and hair-raising journey through the Haunted Junkyard, one of Denver’s top-rated haunted attractions! Lovingly crafted and curated by a dedicated family with a profound passion for the macabre, we invite you to navigate through the eerie paths and experience the unknown. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a Halloween enthusiast, or someone seeking a new spooky tradition, the Haunted Junkyard promises an unforgettable adventure through the unknown.

Great Day Colorado Special Offer Just for You– Click here for $10 off tickets!

Take advantage of our spooktacular offer today and ensure your spot in the most thrilling haunt in the Mile High City! Don’t miss out on the ultimate Halloween experience that awaits you at the Haunted Junkyard!