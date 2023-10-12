Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 4:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: Four Mile Historic Park – 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246

Click here for tickets!

A Night of Ghostly Delight Awaits at the Halloween Haunt!

Join the community at Four Mile Historic Park for a spooktacular evening filled with ghostly fun and enchanting activities designed for family members of all ages. The Halloween Haunt is back this year, promising a night that blends the eerie spirit of Halloween with wholesome family fun.

Highlights of the Halloween Haunt:

  • Creepy Crafts: Engage in a variety of Halloween-themed crafts that will add a spooky touch to your home decorations.
  • Pumpkin Decorating: Showcase your creativity by decorating pumpkins in various spooky and fun designs.
  • Face Painting: Transform into your favorite Halloween character with our face-painting station.
  • Crawly Critters: Get up close and personal with some creepy crawly critters, ensuring a few shivers and lots of excitement.
  • Games: Participate in a variety of games that are sure to entertain and fascinate both kids and adults alike.

New in 2023 – Four Mile 4-Pack – $125

This special package includes:

  • 4 Tickets
  • 4 Glow Toys (Choice of Glow Toy)
  • 4 Drink Tickets (Good for Hot Cocoa or Cider)
  • 4 Bags of Popcorn
  • Family S’mores Kit
  •  

General Admission Tickets (Ages 4 & up):

  • Member GA Tickets: $20.00
  • Non-Member GA Tickets: $22.00
  • Note: $2 increase on ticket prices after October 25th
  • Senior and Military Tickets are available at the Front Desk with ID
  • Kids 3 and under are free and do not need a ticket.