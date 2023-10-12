Date: Saturday, October 28th
Time: 4:30pm – 8:30pm
Location: Four Mile Historic Park – 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246
A Night of Ghostly Delight Awaits at the Halloween Haunt!
Join the community at Four Mile Historic Park for a spooktacular evening filled with ghostly fun and enchanting activities designed for family members of all ages. The Halloween Haunt is back this year, promising a night that blends the eerie spirit of Halloween with wholesome family fun.
Highlights of the Halloween Haunt:
- Creepy Crafts: Engage in a variety of Halloween-themed crafts that will add a spooky touch to your home decorations.
- Pumpkin Decorating: Showcase your creativity by decorating pumpkins in various spooky and fun designs.
- Face Painting: Transform into your favorite Halloween character with our face-painting station.
- Crawly Critters: Get up close and personal with some creepy crawly critters, ensuring a few shivers and lots of excitement.
- Games: Participate in a variety of games that are sure to entertain and fascinate both kids and adults alike.
New in 2023 – Four Mile 4-Pack – $125
This special package includes:
- 4 Tickets
- 4 Glow Toys (Choice of Glow Toy)
- 4 Drink Tickets (Good for Hot Cocoa or Cider)
- 4 Bags of Popcorn
- Family S’mores Kit
-
General Admission Tickets (Ages 4 & up):
- Member GA Tickets: $20.00
- Non-Member GA Tickets: $22.00
- Note: $2 increase on ticket prices after October 25th
- Senior and Military Tickets are available at the Front Desk with ID
- Kids 3 and under are free and do not need a ticket.