Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 4:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: Four Mile Historic Park – 715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246

Click here for tickets!

A Night of Ghostly Delight Awaits at the Halloween Haunt!

Join the community at Four Mile Historic Park for a spooktacular evening filled with ghostly fun and enchanting activities designed for family members of all ages. The Halloween Haunt is back this year, promising a night that blends the eerie spirit of Halloween with wholesome family fun.

Highlights of the Halloween Haunt:

Creepy Crafts: Engage in a variety of Halloween-themed crafts that will add a spooky touch to your home decorations.

Pumpkin Decorating: Showcase your creativity by decorating pumpkins in various spooky and fun designs.

Face Painting: Transform into your favorite Halloween character with our face-painting station.

Crawly Critters: Get up close and personal with some creepy crawly critters, ensuring a few shivers and lots of excitement.

Games: Participate in a variety of games that are sure to entertain and fascinate both kids and adults alike.

New in 2023 – Four Mile 4-Pack – $125

This special package includes:

4 Tickets

4 Glow Toys (Choice of Glow Toy)

4 Drink Tickets (Good for Hot Cocoa or Cider)

4 Bags of Popcorn

Family S’mores Kit



General Admission Tickets (Ages 4 & up):

Member GA Tickets: $20.00

Non-Member GA Tickets: $22.00

Note: $2 increase on ticket prices after October 25th

Senior and Military Tickets are available at the Front Desk with ID

Kids 3 and under are free and do not need a ticket.