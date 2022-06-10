DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From goat yoga to a free street social and more.
Weather-wise, it will be dry on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s across the Front Range. The record high is 100 degrees set in 2013. Sunday starts sunny then watch for a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. The record high is 97 set in 1952.
Here are 10 things to do across Colorado this weekend:
- Lake Dillon Beer Fest– June 11
- 45th Annual Parker Days– June 10-12
- Taste of Fort Collins– June 11-12
- Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga– June 11
- Street Food Social: Sloan’s Lake- June 11
- Horseshoe Market Summer Series in the RiNO– June 11
- Free Comedy Show! with boba tea, espresso, parking- June 12
- Fairmount Cemetery Rose Sale – ROSAPALOOZA- June 11
- Granby Flying Heels Rodeo– June 11
- Goatflix & Chill– Encino Man- June 11
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.