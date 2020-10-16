Go Red for Women Luncheon – 11/20

Who: American Heart Association

What: Go Red for Women Luncheon

When: Friday, November 20th, 2020

Where: Virtual

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partner with the American Heart Association as they host the virtual Go Red for Women Luncheon. Join Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Natalie Tysdal as she emcees this captivating virtual event.

Throughout the challenges of 2020, the American Heart Association marches on with their mission to fight heart disease by hosting the virtual Go Red for Women Luncheon. By participating in this event, you will be helping the fight against heart disease. All proceeds raised from this event will go directly to support the mission of the American Heart Association.

For more information and to register, click here.