Getting outside and active this summer

As summer heats up, Coloradans are itching to get active whether it be indoor sports, pools, working out, etc.. Recent guidance from the state has allowed for outdoor and indoor activities to resume, but most with regulations in place. It is important to note that regulations may vary by county. Your counties variances can be checked here.

Below is a list of different activities, including their regulations, available for Coloradans to enjoy this summer:

Gyms, indoor pools, recreation centers

Capacity of facilities will be capped at 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with strict 6 foot social distancing in place

Limited to 25 people on fields or courts during sporting activities, excluding coaches

Equipment and surrounding areas should be sanitized between individuals

Lap swim is encouraged at indoor pools, households cannot mix

Organized sports

Groups of up to 25 are permitted, excluding coaches and referees

Participants are discouraged from sharing equipment

Spectators are discouraged from adult sporting events, youth sports spectators are encouraged to keep their distance between one another

Mask must be worn when possible

Outdoor swimming pools

Capacity of facilities will be capped at 50% or 50 people, whichever is fewer

Lap swim is encouraged, households cannot mix

Parks

Playgrounds are permitted to have to up to 10 people at a time

Outdoor sports facilities can host up to 25 people at a time

Outdoor recreation

Non-guided outdoor recreation can occur in groups of up to 10 people

Guided services can occur in groups of up to 10

Vessel bound outfitters and tours are limited of up to two households