Getting outside and active this summer

As summer heats up, Coloradans are itching to get active whether it be indoor sports, pools, working out, etc.. Recent guidance from the state has allowed for outdoor and indoor activities to resume, but most with regulations in place. It is important to note that regulations may vary by county. Your counties variances can be checked here.
Below is a list of different activities, including their regulations, available for Coloradans to enjoy this summer:
Gyms, indoor pools, recreation centers
- Capacity of facilities will be capped at 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with strict 6 foot social distancing in place
- Limited to 25 people on fields or courts during sporting activities, excluding coaches
- Equipment and surrounding areas should be sanitized between individuals
- Lap swim is encouraged at indoor pools, households cannot mix
Organized sports
- Groups of up to 25 are permitted, excluding coaches and referees
- Participants are discouraged from sharing equipment
- Spectators are discouraged from adult sporting events, youth sports spectators are encouraged to keep their distance between one another
- Mask must be worn when possible
Outdoor swimming pools
- Capacity of facilities will be capped at 50% or 50 people, whichever is fewer
- Lap swim is encouraged, households cannot mix
Parks
- Playgrounds are permitted to have to up to 10 people at a time
- Outdoor sports facilities can host up to 25 people at a time
Outdoor recreation
- Non-guided outdoor recreation can occur in groups of up to 10 people
- Guided services can occur in groups of up to 10
- Vessel bound outfitters and tours are limited of up to two households