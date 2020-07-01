Generous viewers contribute more than $520,000 through the FOX31 and Channel 2 Virtual Food & Supply Drive

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to announce their viewers generously donated $521,200 to the tremendously successful FOX31 & Ch. 2 Virtual Food and Supply Drive with The Salvation Army. The stations held four virtual phone banks, produced multiple stories and focused newscasts around the cause as the Colorado community rallied around each other to raise much-needed funds.

The campaign, launched on March 23 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that quickly escalated the need across the state, asked viewers to help their fellow Coloradans by generously donating to The Salvation Army for the purchase and distribution of food and supplies. Response has been overwhelming.

Thanks to FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers, The Salvation Army of Denver Metro has provided:

More than 245,000 prepared meals

More than 12,200 food boxes

More than 109,000 nights of shelter/lodging

“Navigating this unprecedented event has been challenging for every person in Colorado, and even more so for people who lost their jobs, businesses or savings as a result of COVID-19,” said Byron Grandy, Vice President and General Manager of KDVR/KWGN. “To have our viewers come together and generously donate more than a half-million dollars directly toward the relief efforts makes me very proud to be part of our community. We thank you for your amazing support.”

The Salvation Army is using the $521,200 raised to provide food boxes, hygiene kits, utility assistance and other forms of assistance to Coloradans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Salvation Army is so grateful for the support of FOX31, Channel 2 and our generous community through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major Mike Dickinson, Salvation Army Intermountain Divisional Commander. “The phenomenal success of the Virtual Food and Supply Drive is a reflection of the dedication and compassion our community displays on a continual basis. We could not have achieved this and helped so many people without FOX31 and Channel 2.”