Who: Furniture Row and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

What: Shop the Home – Denver St. Jude Dream Home

When: October 22nd from 9A to 1P

Where: 16108 E 111th Place, Commerce City, CO 80022

In love with the St. Jude Dream Home? Come shop the style at Furniture Row’s “Shop the Home” event happening Saturday, October 22nd!

Over 4300 square feet of furnishings, rugs and home décor will be on sale, all at exclusive discount pricing. All products will be sold on-site as-is and must be taken when you leave. No refunds or exchanges.

For a look at the rooms and furniture staged in this year’s Dream Home, please visit https://www.furniturerow.com/blog/how-we-styled-the-2022-st-jude-dream-home-in-denver/7698.