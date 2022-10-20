Who: Frightmare Compound

When: Now until October 31st

Where: 10798 Yukon St, Westminster, CO 80021



The Frightmare Compound has been bringing customers the terror of a lifetime for over 39 years. Founded in Westminster, we have progressed to various cities such as Denver and more. Madness will claw at your senses as you enter the portal of fear itself. Cross the threshold and get lost in the finest horror house you will ever encounter. Terror bedevils in this Denver property; do you dare to visit its tenants?

Our family-operated compound has brought mind-numbing horror to the Denver area for over 39 years and has expanded to include two more nightmarish attractions.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.thefrightmarecompound.com/