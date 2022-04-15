Who: Freedom Service Dogs of America

What: Diamonds in the Ruff Gala presented by The Harold Lee Charitable Foundation

When: Saturday, May 7th at 6pm

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, 7800 E Tufts Ave, Denver, CO 80237

Join Channel 2’s own Chris Parente for a night of glitz and glamour at the 10th anniversary of the Diamonds in the Ruff fundraising gala to benefit Freedom Service Dogs of America.

This year’s event is returning live and in person with the theme of The Great Barksby – howling ‘20s cocktail attire welcomed! Enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and dinner, hear heartwarming stories of FSD clients and their service dogs, and help raise funds to fuel the mission of Freedom Service Dogs. There will be a silent and live auction with fantastic items up for bid, Spinphony – a dazzling all-female electric string quartet – will provide music, and you can enter for your chance to win a 1-carat loose diamond donated by Thompson Jewelers. We guarantee a roaring good time!

Event will be held Saturday, May 7th at 6pm at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.2022ruff.givesmart.com.