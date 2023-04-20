May 6th, 2023 – 5:30pm

Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center – 7800 E Tufts Ave, Denver Co 80237

Join Freedom Service Dogs on May 6, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency DTC for our 11th annual Diamonds in the Ruff: Run for the Roses gala. It’s a sure bet that this exhilarating event will rival the Kentucky Derby for elegance, excitement, and emotion, all while benefiting the life-changing work of Freedom Service Dogs.

Diamonds in the Ruff: Run for the Roses promises to be much more exciting than a two-minute horserace at Churchill Downs:

◊ WIN a sparkling diamond if the odds are on your side

◊ PLACE your bids on our incredible live auction items

◊ SHOW off your most festive Derby attire (extravagant hats and flashy bow ties encouraged!)

◊ WATCH our adorable “Kenpuppy Derby” puppy race and vote for the winner, and you could be entered in a drawing for a special prize

◊ SIP a refreshing Puppermint Julep and enjoy a delectable dinner

◊ CELEBRATE our wonderful teams, all champions!

Click here to get your tickets today: Diamonds In The Ruff – Freedom Service Dogs