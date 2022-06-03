DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered! Weather-wise, temperatures will heat up to the 80s this weekend with a 10% chance for storms each afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine for those outdoor activities.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

  1. Final weekend at Arapahoe Basin– June 3-5
  2. Free fishing weekend– June 4-5
  3. Five Points Jazz Fest– June 4
  4. Dolores River Fest 2022– June 4
  5. Lakewood Rockin’ Block Party– June 4
  6. Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Finals– Game 3 Watch Party- June 4
  7. Brighton Summerfest 2022– June 4
  8. Jurassic World Exhibition– through Sept. 5
  9. International Gem & Jewelry Show– June 3-5
  10. Flatirons Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show– June 4

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

