DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered! Weather-wise, temperatures will heat up to the 80s this weekend with a 10% chance for storms each afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine for those outdoor activities.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.