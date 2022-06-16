DENVER (KDVR) — The team from FOX31 and Channel 2 — from the faces you know on-air, to the people behind the scenes — are giving back to the community on Friday. It’s all to mark a special day for our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, as employees from across the country take time to volunteer on “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

Volunteers from KDVR and KWGN will be at four Denver-area organizations:

A Precious Child Volunteers help process items at A Precious Child’s donation center, so they can be given to children and families in need.

The Haven of Hope Volunteers sort donations and help in the dining room, among other support, at this day shelter.

The Right Step Volunteers help with a variety of needs at this therapeutic riding program for people with a range of physical, emotional, behavioral and cognitive disabilities.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore Volunteers process donations and help on the sales floor at this store that benefits Habitat for Humanity.



Members of the FOX31 and Channel 2, along with employees in Nexstar’s 116 television markets across the country, are given a paid half-day to volunteer.

We’ll share stories of the work we’re doing all day in our newscasts on FOX31 and Channel 2, and all across social media.