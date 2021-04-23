FOX31 & Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – 5/15

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon benefiting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

When: Saturday, May 15th from 7a – 12p

Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Westminster Police Department.

Do you have personal documents piling up that you need to get rid of? We have you covered! Mark your calendars and join us on the morning of Saturday, May 15th at one of our three Metro Denver locations for the FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon benefiting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31, Channel 2, Iron Mountain, and metro area law enforcement to help prevent identity theft by holding annual Shred-A-Thons at locations throughout the metro Denver area.

Bring your personal documents to be shredded for free, courtesy of Iron Mountain! Donations are encouraged and go directly to support the missions of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Each car can shred up to three trash bags/bankers box of documents and volunteers on hand will take proper precautions to ensure a safe and efficient visit.

The following items WILL NOT be accepted:

Paper Exceptions

Cardboard

Telephone books

Hardcover books

Plastics

Plastic bags and packing material

Computer discs, CDs, DVDs

Backup and VCR tapes

Transparencies

ID badges and driver’s licenses

Microfiche and Microfilm

X-rays

Hardware

Computer parts

Printer and photocopier parts

Trash or Hazardous materials

Metals (including binders, hanging folders, large clips)

For more information, or to donate to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, click here.