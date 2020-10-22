FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief Phone Bank – 1-800-HELP-NOW

Who: FOX31/Channel 2 and the American Red Cross of Colorado

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief Phone Bank

Those wishing to donate can call 1-800-HELP-NOW or click here.

Thousands of Coloradans are being affected by the wildfires that continue to rage in our state. That is why FOX31 and Channel 2 have partnered with the American Red Cross of Colorado to continue the FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief that will directly assist those handling these unfortunate and unexpected times caused by the fires.

If you are able, please consider donating to the FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief. All donations collected will go directly to the American Red Cross of Colorado and support their efforts to assist Coloradans. Those wishing to donate can do so by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW or by clicking here.

The FOX31 and Channel 2 Wildfire Relief will continue to provide food, financial assistance and housing to people displaced by wildfires raging across Colorado. The American Red Cross of Colorado is currently providing lodging, food, medical and mental health support and emergency needs for individuals who have been impacted, but need help from viewers like you to continue their support.

To learn more and donate, click here.