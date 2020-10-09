FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive – 12/1 through 12/20

Who: FOX31/Ch.2, The Salvation Army and Macy’s

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive

When: Tuesday, December 1st through Sunday, December 20th

Where: Front Range Macy’s locations (see complete list below)

FOX31 and Channel 2 are thrilled to enter the tenth year of our Toy Drive with the support of our partners at The Salvation Army and Macy’s. Join us this holiday season in our efforts to make sure every child and teenager in Colorado wakes up to a toy under the tree.

With many families falling on hard times this year a present under the tree may not be guaranteed for some children and teens as it is for others. That is why we continually partner with our friends at The Salvation Army and Macy’s each holiday season to make sure those less fortunate kids can enjoy some holiday cheer. By donating to the FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive you will be making a difference in a kids holiday.

Participating in the FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive is easy! Here is how:

Purchase a new, unwrapped toy (child age and teenage appropriate toys encouraged)

Visit any Front Range Macy’s location (full list below)

Place your donation directly in the marked Toy Drive barrel

Thats it! In three easy steps you will be making a difference in a Colorado kids holiday. Thank you to all of our viewers who will be taking part in this year’s FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive.

Participating Macy’s locations:

Aurora

14200 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora, CO, 80012

Boulder

1900 29th Street, Boulder, CO, 80301

Broomfield

11 W Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield, CO, 80021

Centennial

6801 South University Blvd, Centennial, CO, 80122

Cherry Creek

15 South Steele Street, Denver, CO, 80209

Colorado Springs

1750 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Spgs, CO, 80920

Denver

8298 East 49th Avenue, Denver, CO, 80238

Fort Collins

225 East Foothills Parkway, Fort Collins, CO, 80525

Littleton

8501 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO, 80123

Lone Tree

8455 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree, CO, 80124

Loveland

5995 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, CO, 80538

Westminster

14535 Delaware street, Westminster, CO, 80023



