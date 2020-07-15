Who: FOX31 and Channel 2, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Northglenn Police Department

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon

When: Saturday, August 8th from 8a – Noon

Where: Northglenn Marketplace (104th and I-25)

Do you have personal documents piling up that you need to get rid of? We have you covered! Mark your calendars and join us on the morning of Saturday, August 8th for the FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and Northglenn Police Department.

Bring your personal documents to be shredded for free courtesy of Iron Mountain! Donation are encouraged and go directly to the mission of the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Each car can shred up to three trash bags/bankers box of documents. Volunteers on hand will take proper precautions to ensure a safe and efficient visit.