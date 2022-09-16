Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

When: October 8th, 8am-Noon

Where: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, 13101 E. Broncos Parkway, Centennial, CO 80112

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Jefferson County Parkway, Golden, CO 80419

Westminster Police Department, 9110 Yates Street, Westminster, CO 80031

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at locations throughout the Metro Denver area on Saturday, October 8th from 8am-Noon.

Shredding is FREE! Each vehicle will be limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes. Magazines, binders, trash, batteries, and cell phones are prohibited. No electronics, please.

Donations will be greatly accepted and will benefit the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

For more information, or to donate to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, please visit https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.