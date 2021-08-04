FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – August 21st

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

When: August 21st

Where: Northglenn Marketplace, I-25 and 104th

The Northglenn Police Department, in partnership with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, is holding a Shred-A-Thon on Saturday, August 21st from 8a-12p.

Each vehicle will be limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes. Shredding is free to all. Magazines, binders, trash, batteries, and cell phones are prohibited. No electronics, please.

Donations will be greatly accepted and will benefit the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

For more information, or to donate to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, please visit https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.