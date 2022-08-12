Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

When: August 20th from 8A-12P

Where: Northglenn Marketplace, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace (10578 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234) and the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109) on Saturday, August 20th from 8am to 12pm.

Shredding is FREE! Each vehicle will be limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes. Magazines, binders, trash, batteries, and cell phones are prohibited. No electronics, please.

Donations will be greatly accepted and will benefit the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

For more information, or to donate to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, please visit https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.