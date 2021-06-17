FOX31 and Channel 2 giving back to the community on Nexstar’s ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’

DENVER (KDVR-TV) — The team at FOX31 and Channel 2 are taking time away from the stations to give back to the community. Thursday marks a special day for our parent company, Nexstar, as employees across the country volunteer on “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working with Denver Urban Gardens at Maxwell Elementary School to build a garden to be used as an outdoor classroom. Our team members, along with Nexstar employees in 116 cities across the country, are given a paid half-day to volunteer.

Nexstar is the largest local television company in the United States, and in 2016 the company’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.”

This day gives employees the opportunity to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone. Every day, the stations deliver high-quality journalism and local programming, and a commitment to working with our advertising and marketing partners. “Founder’s Day of Caring” allows Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital media businesses to be woven into the fabric of the local community through public service and helping others.

If you want to support Denver Urban Gardens, find details on donating and volunteering on its website.