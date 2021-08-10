FORTitude 10K Labor Day Fest – September 6th

Who: KWGN, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and BolderBoulder

What: FORTitude 10K Labor Day Fest

When: September 6th at 8 AM

Where: West Laurel St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Heck yeah! KWGN, Colorado’s Own Channel 2 invites you to come celebrate Labor Day and being back together as a community with this year’s FORTitude 10k Labor Day Fest.

This year’s race is flatter and faster than ever, taking you through a scenic tour of Fort Collins. Celebrate festival style at the finish line with 15+ food trucks, drinks and live music.

Race packet includes a shirt, food and drink ticket, bib with timing chip, a $10 gift voucher to Boulder Running club, and goodies galore from our sponsors. Can’t run in person? A virtual option is available, and you can run where you are!

For more information and to register for this year’s event, please visit https://www.bolderboulder.com/.