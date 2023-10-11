Step into the Future with Forge: Preview Day 2023!

When: October 19, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Where: Forge Christian Highschool – 4890 Carr Street Arvada, CO 80002

Unlock a World of Opportunities at Forge!

Attention all students and parents! We cordially invite you to our Preview Day, a unique window into the vibrant culture, outstanding academic programs, and exhilarating extracurricular activities that define Forge Christian Highschool. This is your golden ticket to explore, engage, and envision a future where academic excellence meets unparalleled opportunities!

Students, experience Forge’s Vibrant Culture Firsthand!

Forge is not just a school; it’s a community where young minds are nurtured, challenged, and celebrated. Our Preview Day is meticulously designed to give you an up-close look at our ethos, our achievements, and the myriad of opportunities that await your child. Dive into our world and discover how we cultivate a nurturing environment that propels our students towards success and holistic development.

Parents, engage with Our Esteemed Educators!

Parents, this is your moment to hear directly from our Head of School and engage with our Administrative Panel during a dedicated Q&A session. Bring your queries, concerns, and aspirations to the table as we discuss how Forge can be the catalyst that propels your child towards a future brimming with possibilities.

Click here to RSVP